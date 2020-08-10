UMD Pausing Workouts, NSIC’s Fall Decision Coming Later This Week

The University of Minnesota put a pause on athletic departments in their system that can't test yet as it is a requirement to be able to train.

UPDATED 6:05 P.M., Mon August 10, 2020: UMD athletic director Josh Berlo released a statement on the pause for athletic activties:

“In light of last week’s NCAA decision to cancel Division II Fall Championships, revised guidance from the NCAA Sports Science Institute and the recent NSIC decision to delay the start of the Fall sports season, Bulldog Athletics is pausing athletic activities after five successful weeks of workouts, conditioning and skill development sessions. We are currently focused on a successful start to the Fall semester and will resume athletic activities as soon as appropriate.”

“I would like to commend our student athletes for making good decisions and adhering to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols during the last month and a half during which we did not have to halt activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak. In addition I would like to personally and professionally thank our Coaches, Sports Medicine and Strength & Conditioning Staffs as well as our partners at Essentia Health for their role in safe and effective athletic activities this summer.”

——————————————————————————————

DULUTH, Minn. – Last month, the UMD campus was partially open to student-athletes who wanted to take part in small group workouts. But now those activities won’t be taking place.

A source at UMD tells FOX 21 Sports that all athletic activities on campus have been paused indefinitely. This not due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rather, the University of Minnesota put a pause on athletic departments in their system that can’t test yet as it is a requirement to be able to train. So UMD suspended activities until that is figured out.

Also, the NSIC will be meeting later this week to discuss the status of the fall sports season. Whether or not a final decision will be made is unknown. Two weeks ago, the NSIC released their updated schedules for fall sports, which included condensed schedules and conference-only competition. But the cancellation of fall championships for Division II athletics has forced the conference to re-think its plans. A source tells FOX 21 Sports that the conference is “super divided”.