Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Monday, August 10

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 61,516 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Monday morning and 3 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,660 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,172,118 tests have been completed to date.

There are 54,364 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 5,606 patients have required hospitalization and 320 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 320 patients, 159 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 138

Cook: 5

Itasca: 147 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 79 – 3 death

Lake: 21

St. Louis: 570 – 19 deaths

Ashland: 25 – 1 death

Bayfield: 27 – 1 death

Douglas: 173

Iron: 75 – 1 death

Sawyer: 67

Gogebic: 112 – 1 death

As of Monday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 60,554 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 998 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

