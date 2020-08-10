Woman Charged for Assaulting Mother with Hammer

ESKO, Minn.– A woman has been charged in Carlton County after being accused of assaulting her mother with a hammer.

35 year old amber stone-mark faces two felony assault charges for hitting her mother with a hammer last Wednesday on east stark road in Esko.

The victim was discovered after a welfare check she was then transported by life flight for her injuries.

Stonemark had admitted to authorities that she committed the crime after being detained in the Twin Cities. Stonemark is due back in court august 12th.