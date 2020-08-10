Youth Singing Camp Gives Hope

DULUTH, Minn. – Several kids in Duluth learned how to make beautiful sounds with their voices during the Lake Superior Youth Chorus’ “Summer Sing” camp.

Youth singers learned basic music concepts and movement-based activities to help them develop their voices.

This year students were required to wear face masks and to social distance.

The theme for this week’s group of students is based around superheroes.

The camp instructor believes using that theme will help the young singers believe they can overcome anything, even during these rough times.

“The biggest thing I want them to walk away with is the power they have even when they feel by themselves. Even when they are learning from a teacher on Zoom or they’re going to a camp, or they don’t remember what their teacher’s faces look like because she has a mask on the whole time. Even when you feel very by yourself the power that you as an individual is incredible,” said Camp Instructor Rylee Newton.

The singing campers will get a chance to show off what they have learned to their loved ones during a concert at the end of the week.