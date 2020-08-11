A 36-Year-Old Man Dies In Fire In Hillside Neighborhood

"He is going to be sadly missed. I just can't believe it. It's not real to me. It just doesn't seem real," said Amy Granholm, friend of the victim.

DULUTH, Minn. – A 36-year-old Duluth man has died after an overnight fire at an apartment building in the East Hillside neighborhood.

The man has been identified as Michael Simone.

Fire crews responded to the fire early Tuesday morning.

They found smoke coming from the first and second floors of the apartment building where the victim lived.

Before the fire department could go into the building, one man passing by had already jumped into action.

“I immediately kicked the door open and the smoke started coming out. It was rough. I took a deep breath and I ran in there,” said Todd Tormanen.

After a few attempts, Tormanen managed to pull the unconscious man out of the burning building.

Tormanen happened to be close friends with the victim and his girlfriend, who was not home at the time.

Lifesaving efforts were performed by emergency responders and the victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Another friend of the couple says she is still in shock.

“He is going to be sadly missed. I just can’t believe it. It’s not real to me. It just doesn’t seem real,” said Amy Granholm.

This is the second fire-related fatality in Duluth this year.

Damage to the property is estimated at $75,000.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

We will have further details as they become available.