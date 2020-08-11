City of Duluth, DECC Cancel Labor Day Weekend Fireworks

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth, in partnership with the DECC, announced on Tuesday that the Labor Day weekend fireworks display has been canceled.

In May, the city announced that the annual Fourth of July fireworks at Bayfront Park would be postponed until Labor Day due to COVID-19 concerns.

“When we postponed the Independence Day fireworks earlier this year, we had hoped that circumstances would improve to hold the fireworks display over the Labor Day weekend,” Mayor Emily Larson said.

“Last year, we had 10,000 people come to Bayfront to celebrate Independence Day, which doesn’t work within Minnesota’s Stay Safe Phase III plan, which allows for up to 250 people at indoor and outdoor events.”