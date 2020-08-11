Early Morning Duluth Fire Leaves One Man Dead

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department says one man is dead after an early morning fire in the Duluth East Hillside neighborhood.

Fire crews responded to a fire at an eight-unit apartment building on East 3rd Street just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived on the scene they found smoke coming from the first and second floors of the building and tenants were performing life-saving efforts on an unconscious male that was pulled from the unit where the fire began.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Fire crews knocked the fire down in the unit where the fire began and was able to prevent the fire from spreading across the roof of the building.

The fire was contained within twenty minutes.

Building damage is estimated at $75,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Displaced residents were provided resources by the Red Cross.

The Duluth Fire Department says this is the second structure fire fatality this year. The first fatality from a structure fire happened on April 5 in Lincoln Park. The last fire fatality happened in 2017.