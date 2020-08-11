MN Department of Health Issues Beach Advisory Alert

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Lake advisories have been put in place today by the MN Department of Health for two Two Harbors beaches.

According to the advisory, the Agate Bay Beach and Burlington Bay Beach have a ‘water contact not recommended’ alert in place until further notice.

The advisory was put into place due to elevated E.coli bacteria that were identified from samples collected on Monday which indicated possible fecal contamination.

The beaches are scheduled to be re-sampled on Tuesday.

If anyone becomes ill after contact with beach water they are instructed to call the Minnesota Department of Health at 1-877-366-3455.