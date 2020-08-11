Republican Candidates Rally Supporters in Hinckley

Rep. Pete Stauber, Jason Lewis among Republican candidates to speak at rally

HINCKLEY, Minn. – Republican candidates spoke to voters at a rally in Hinckley Tuesday.

Rep. Pete Stauber and senate candidate Jason Lewis were among Republicans rallying supporters to vote in the upcoming general election.

Despite recent statewide races having been won by Democrats, Minnesota Republicans believe they have the momentum needed to turn the state red this fall.

Rep. Pete Stauber is confident in his upcoming election against DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom.

Stauber says he’s excited to hit the campaign trail and work to again win votes in rural Northern Minnesota.

“It’s important that, not only Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, but rural Minnesota, rural America matters and I have a passion to support rural America, which is Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District,” said Stauber.

Former Republican Rep. Jason Lewis is now running for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Sen. Tina Smith.

Like Stauber, Lewis says rural America matters and he believes he is the right person to represent rural communities in the senate.

“These are core values of what it means to be an American, a Minnesotan: Public order, whether you can have a lock-down and disguise a public health challenge into some form of political gamesmanship, whether kids can go to school, whether you have a right to worship or bear arms. These are the values that Minnesotans cherish and I intend to defend them in the United States Senate,” said Lewis.

Lewis trails Sen. Smith by three points according to a recent Emerson College poll.

Both he and Stauber are on the ballot in the November 3rd election.