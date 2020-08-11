Static Clean Duluth Gives Back To Non-Profits

The company is planning to offer its services to the Damiano Center next month.

DULUTH, Minn. – Static Clean Duluth is giving back to local non-profits in the area to help them stay safe during the pandemic.

The company uses electrostatic technology to disinfect surfaces in establishments like bars and restaurants.

Each month static clean will choose one organization to receive its service free of charge.

Chester Creek Academy in Duluth is the lucky recipient for this month.

The owner says it’s important for other businesses to step up and help local organizations as the pandemic continues.

“With non-profits, they tend to have lower budgets to have services like this done,” said Bernard McCarthy. “With everything that is going on, if everybody just pitches in we can actually try to put a dent in the problem.

Static clean is planning to offer its services to the Damiano Center next month.