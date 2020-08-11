Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Tuesday, August 11

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 61,839 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday morning and 6 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,666 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,177,935 tests have been completed to date.

There are 55,151 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 5,661 patients have required hospitalization and 337 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 337 patients, 147 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 142

Cook: 5

Itasca: 146 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 79 – 3 death

Lake: 21

St. Louis: 573 – 19 deaths

Ashland: 25 – 1 death

Bayfield: 28 – 1 death

Douglas: 186

Iron: 75 – 1 death

Sawyer: 69

Gogebic: 114 – 1 death

As of Tuesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 61,061 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 998 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:

Click here for Minnesota

Click here for Wisconsin

Click here for Michigan