UW-Superior’s Reinertsen, CSS’s Thomeczek Advance to Conference Nominations for NCAA Woman of the Year Award

The selection committee will now choose the top ten from each division, which will be announced next month.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tuesday, the conference representatives have been announced for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

The UMAC has nominated former UWS basketball standout Eva Reinertsen. The Duluth native says she was surprised again to make it this far in the nomination process and is proud to still be up for the award.

“I just think that this is one of the most comprehensive awards that I’ve seen. It really covers the academics and community service and athletics. I am definitely most honored to be nominated for something like this because I do think it represents hard work in a lot of different areas,” Reinertsen said.

Former St. Scholastica goalie Lexi Thomeczek also advances as an independent nominee and the only hockey player left across all three divisions.

A total of 161 student-athletes remain, including just 63 from Division III. The selection committee will now choose the top ten from each division, which will be announced next month.