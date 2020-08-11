Virtual Roundtable Gives Insight On Joe Biden’s Plans For Manufacturing Industry

DULUTH, Minn. – Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tammy Baldwin for Minnesota and Wisconsin hosted a virtual roundtable discussion to speak on presidential candidate Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” initiative.

It is a plan to help revitalize manufacturing in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and across the nation.

In the discussion, both senators explained how this is Biden’s effort to create millions of new manufacturing jobs.

Senator Amy Klobuchar says she backs this initiative because she believes Biden has proven he can be a strong leader.

“What I love about Joe Biden’s plan is number one we know he has the competence and experience to get it done. We have seen it time and time again,” said Klobuchar. “He also has the heart to get it done.”

Currently, both Minnesota and Wisconsin are considered battleground states for the presidency.