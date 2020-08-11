Zenith Auto Glass Holds Grand Opening

DULUTH, Minn.– While businesses try to navigate through the pandemic, one auto body shop in Duluth is just starting up.

Zenith Auto Glass along Highway 53 in Duluth held their grand opening today. Located in the former Hanson’s Building, they offer auto glass replacement and repair along with a car’s advanced driver assist system.

Management at the shop says they provide a quick, one-stop experience.

“When you need calibration, it’s one stop. Whereas with many other companies, you get the windshield replaced there, then you need to schedule a calibration of your advanced driver assistance system and with and you have a second appointment,” said Zenith President George Weller.

Zenith says they can also process insurance claims and can provide service at someone’s home if necessary.