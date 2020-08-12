African Heritage Commissioners Needed

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is looking for people to serve on the Duluth African Heritage Commission.

The commission will help educate those who are people of color, but they will also look at housing and work on having equitable transportation or those who need it.

Leaders say because black indigenous people of color face more inequalities and disparities with COVID overall, it is important to have their voices heard to make better decisions and better policies.

“One of the things that we know is that our community is stronger and we are only as strong as our weakest link and so we’re going to continue to have gaps if we don’t have people at the table helping to work on these solutions,” said Janet Kennedy, a council member for the Fifth District City Council.

The deadline to apply is August 24th and no board experience is required to serve.