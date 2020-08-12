Aquarium Seeing ‘Steady Flow’ of Visitors This Summer

The aquarium opened again on June 1 and there is a one-way flow throughout the building to help people stay distanced from each other.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Great Lakes Aquarium has been seeing a steady flow of visitors this summer even with restrictions in place.

Some of the attractions are still closed, but two of their touch pools, the horseshoe crabs and jellyfish, have reopened to the public.

Although they are limited to a 25 percent capacity inside and the space is big enough to welcome up to 250 people at a time.

“On the weekends we’re staying around that 250 mark and if people are here and we are at capacity honestly their wait time is not long at all so we haven’t had to turn people away and there isn’t much of a wait as well,” said Chenay Azure, a guest service manager at the Great Lakes Aquarium.

The aquarium is hosting an Earth Rider beer garden every Thursday through the month of August.