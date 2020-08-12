Carnegie Library Looking For Tenants Before Starting Construction

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After being bought nearly two years ago by a North Carolina-based architectural company, the Carnegie Library in superior is a step closer to starting construction.

The plan for the historic landmark is to turn it into a co-working space.

There has been a growing need for commercial space in Superior, which has helped expand the plans for the building.

Recently the Red Mug Coffee Shop signed on to set up a mobile cafe outside the library.

Although there is a need one of the biggest hurdles starting construction is getting tenants.

it is very much chicken and egg. The building has been sitting empty all this time. People want confidence it’s going to happen before they sign a lease, but at the same time we need those leases to start construction,” said Andy Osterlund, president of Osterlund Architects.

There is a strong interest in giving small businesses a start.

The hope is to gain tenants to start construction in the next 60 days.