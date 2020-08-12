Duluth Huskies to Host Second Annual Golf Scramble

The event will take place next Saturday at the Poplar Golf Course.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies will be hosting their second annual golf scramble next weekend at the Poplar Golf Course.

Last year’s event raised money for the Poplar volunteer fire department. But this year, the golf course is lending a helping hand to the Huskies by donating all profits to the team after the cancellation of their 2020 season.

“You’re trying to find creative ways to make some money. We’re a seasonal business. We have 36 home games to make our yearly budget. It’s been a tough year, as it is for everybody. And for Poplar to reach out to us, [team owner] Michael [Rosenzweig] and I were quite humbled. It’s that warm, fuzzy feeling,” general manager Greg Culver said.

The event will take place next Saturday. To register your team, contact the Poplar Golf Course.