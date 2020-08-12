Duluth Police Respond to Shots Fired Incident in Duluth’s Central Hillside

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police say officers responded to a shots fired incident Wednesday afternoon in the Central Hillside neighborhood.

Police responded to the 100 Block of the West #4 alley around 12:00 p.m. and found evidence consistent with reports of shots fired in the area.

According to police, one person was taken to the Essentia ER with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police say another individual involved in the incident may be hiding out in a building or residence on West 1st Street and 1st Avenue West.

This remains an active investigation and police are continuing to investigate if the injury is related to the incident.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.