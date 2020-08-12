Duluth’s June Tourism Tax Revenue Down Nearly 50% Compared To 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth has released tourism tax revenue totals for the month of June, and it confirms what city officials expected — a significant loss.

Hotel, motel, food and beverage taxes added up to $701,156 for June, which is also half of the dollars collected in June of 2019.

To date, tourism tax revenue is down about 40 percent compared to 2019 at $3,314,901.

The city expects to collect at total of $6 million by the end of the year instead of the usual $12 million.

The loss is all part of the project $25 million shortfall in the city’s budget for 2020 because of the pandemic’s effects.