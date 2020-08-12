Health Officials Are Warning About The Risks Of Social Gatherings

DULUTH, Minn. – The next time you are planning to go to or host a social event, the St. Louis County department of public health wants you to first consider the risks.

Community transmission is considered one of the biggest reasons for the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

Health officials say social gatherings may be a key driver for the continuous spread of the virus.

The virus can potentially be transmitted at events whether they are inside or outside.

“We want to have that message out there to please be careful when you are gathering socially,” said Amy Westbrook, public health division director for St. Louis County.

Experts have also identified that the age group with the highest percentage of new cases in this area is 20- to 29-year-olds.

Some of the fastest growing ages testing positive with COVID-19 are 18 and 19.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health say they cannot easily determine exact events that may be creating more cases.

Experts warn anyone attending any type of social gathering can be at risk.