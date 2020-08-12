Local Boxing Coach Takes Part in “22 Push-Up Challenge”

Challengers are asked to perform 22 push-ups in 22 days to bring awareness to the suicide issue in the military veterans community.

DULUTH, Minn. – Jungle Boy Boxing Gym’s Zach Walters has spent the last week and a half taking part in the 22 Push-Up Challenge.

Walters says he was nominated by two people to perform 22 push-ups in 22 days to bring awareness to the suicide issue in the military veterans community. Recent studies revealed that roughly 22 veterans per day were dying by suicide, or one every 65 minutes.

“It just breaks my heart that that’s even a thing. I didn’t know about it. And when I was made aware of it, I just felt compelled to jump on point with this challenge. I don’t jump on all the challenges, but this one was one that I really felt strongly about. I feel it’s something that we can do something about it, too. With more awareness, things can be made right, helped or impacted in a positive way,” said Walters.

Walters is already almost halfway with his challenge and has nominated several people along the way, including some of the boxers he trains.