Mayor Larson: 29-Percent Voter Turnout In Duluth For Primary Election

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson says Tuesday’s primary election brought out a larger number of voters than a typical primary.

Larson took to Facebook Wednesday to post a video saying more than 16,000 ballots were cast in Duluth, which is a 29-percent turnout from registered voters.

She says a typical primary in Duluth usually sees between a 9 and 15-percent turnout.

“29 percent of voter turnout is really high. That is on par with two years ago in the primary election that had the governor’s race on there. So we are two primaries in the row with really strong voter registration participation in primary elections,” Larson said.

Larson added that “a few hundred” ballots were post marked and will be added later with the Secretary of State.

The general election is Nov. 3.

Early and absentee voting starts Sept. 18.