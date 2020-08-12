MSHSL Releases Guidelines For Fall Sports Practices

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Last week, the Minnesota State High School League announced that the football and volleyball seasons will be moved to the spring. It wasn’t all bad news for those sports as the MSHSL is allowing practice time for those teams during the fall and this week, training guidelines were released.

Both sports can begin practices on September 14th and will wrap up training on October 3rd. The MSHSL also announced training guidelines for spring sports that want to practice in the fall. They will be allowed to start on October 5th and end on October 24th. The maximum number of training sessions per sport has been set at 12.

The league is also prohibiting tryouts, scrimmages, competitions and jamborees. Also, students will be allowed to compete on a non-school team in the same sport. For more information, click here.