New Guidelines For Long Term Care Facilities Released By MN Dept. Of Health

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health recently released new COVID-19 guidelines for longterm care facilities in the state.

Long term care centers can be in either level one or level two.

Each facility must factor in if they have had a case within the last 28 days before restrictions for visitation can be relaxed.

Other factors such as the case levels in the community, must also be considered.

This is a very challenging time. It’s a time we need to be very vigilant with our practices. The guidance helps set forth factors the facilities need to consider,” said Lindsey Krueger, director of facility complaints for the Minnesota Department of Health.

The guidelines also give recommendations for staffing capacities and the amount of personal protection equipment that should be on hand for employees.