Proctor Golf Course Clubhouse Temporarily Closed After Employee Tests Positive for COVID

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor Golf Course has temporarily closed its clubhouse after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The golf course made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday morning saying that the employee worked on August 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

According to the post, the employee was asymptomatic and is “doing well.”

Check-ins will be held outside of the clubhouse on Wednesday.

The clubhouse was sterilized Tuesday evening and will be open again to the public Thursday morning.