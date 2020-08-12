Rep. Tom Tiffany Visits Superior, UWS

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Wisconsin State Representative Tom Tiffany is getting ready for November’s general election. Earlier today, he made a visit to UW-Superior to meet with university officials.

The District 7 representative talked to the UWS administration about the challenges of educating students during the pandemic.

Tiffany also met with other businesses around Superior. In his short time in congress, Tiffany says he has a great team around him and hopes to continue that in the future.

“Part of the reason also for building my staff out immediately is we want to make sure that we’re doing the best job of constituent service possible but it’s also to know what the issues are throughout the district,” said Tiffany.

Tiffany is set to face off against Democrat Tricia Zunker in November, who he defeated in May’s special election to replace Sean Duffy.