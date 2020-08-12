Superior’s A&W Having Busy Summer

After laying off several staff members, they were so busy they have been able to welcome everyone back, plus hire more staff to keep up with the rush.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The A&W restaurant in Superior is having a busy summer despite COVID-19.

The restaurant offers drive-in service where they bring the food right to customers’ cars.

At times this spring, the restaurant even had a hard time getting certain food, but people still keep coming.

The owner says they weren’t sure what to expect when the dining room opened as the summer started.

“We thought maybe it would calm down a little but it seemed to pick up even more I think it’s because a lot of tourists there’s not as much to do this summer so a lot are coming out to eat,” said Avis Phelps, the owner at Superior A&W.

