Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Wednesday, August 12

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 62,303 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday morning and 12 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,678 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,188,288 tests have been completed to date.

There are 55,855 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 5,711 patients have required hospitalization and 335 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 335 patients, 154 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 145

Cook: 5

Itasca: 146 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 80 – 3 death

Lake: 22

St. Louis: 600 – 20 deaths

Ashland: 26 – 1 death

Bayfield: 29 – 1 death

Douglas: 191

Iron: 76 – 1 death

Sawyer: 76

Gogebic: 116 – 1 death

As of Tuesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 61,785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,006deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

