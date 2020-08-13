Apartment Where 36-Year-Old Man Dies In Fire Gets Burglarized

DULUTH, Minn. – More than a half dozen residents displaced by a fire that killed a 36-year-old man are now dealing with yet another difficulty.

Duluth police confirmed to fox 21 that they responded to a burglary at that housing unit.

Some of those without a home are asking for help.

A friend to one of the residents posted on Facebook looking for the community to lend a hand.

The woman says she feels for her friend who not only lost her home due to the fire, but she also lost valuables that had sentimental meaning because of the burglary.

There is nothing that warrants people stealing especially from people who are in a poor predicament already,” said Alyssa Ortzelberg.

The goal is to get help for all of the residents impacted by the fire and the burglary at the building.

The items requested are hygiene products and clothing.

