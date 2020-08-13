Authentic Mole Poblano at Bucktales Cantina and Grill

Cooking Connection: Dee's Delicious Mole Poblano

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week’s Cooking Connection takes us to Bucktales Cantina and Grill located south of Superior along Highway 35.

Owner Dee Morales specializes in whipping up authentic Mexican dishes, but the cantina also offers a wide variety of other foods such as burgers, gyros, appetizers and more.

In this week’s segment, Morales prepares a recipe with deep family roots — Mole Poblano. Morales recalls a time when his grandmother would work for hours preparing the mole sauce. He tries his hardest to replicate the recipe at Bucktales Cantina and Grill.

Hours of operation:

Monday Closed

Tuesday 2–9 p.m.

Wednesday 2–9 p.m.

Thursday 2–9 p.m.

Friday 2–10 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Bucktales Cantina and Grill also offers curbside pickup. The restaurant is located at 6098 Highway 35.

Click here for more information regarding Bucktales Cantina and Grill.