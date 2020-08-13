Coon Rapids Man Dies in Sawyer County Semi-Tractor Trailer Crash

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. – The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department says a Coon Rapids man died on Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident in the Town of Draper.

Authorities say Sawyer County Dispatch received a call about a semi-tractor trailer crash around 10:22 a.m. on State Highway 70 east of Loretta/Draper.

When deputies arrived on the scene an eyewitness to the crash told authorities that the semi-tractor trailer was traveling east on State Highway 70 when it left the roadway, entered the ditch, and then struck a driveway causing the semi to overturn.

Authorities say the lone occupant and driver of the semi, 37-year-old Clifford J. Hinkens, died in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.