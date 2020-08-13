Crews Work on New Antenna for FOX21

DULUTH, Minn.– There is some big work getting done on the technical side of things at FOX21.

A 20 man crew worked to add a new antenna head to our station’s transmitter. The new antenna weighs over 11,000 pounds and is 70 feet tall. A helicopter was called in to help install it.

The station has been spending the last six weeks demolishing and installing a new transmitter to keep up with new FCC regulations.

“It’s reorganizing all of the broadcast television channels to fit into a smaller frequency range and that frees up those other frequencies for 5G and some of the other broadband type operations,” said FOX21 Engineer Chris Drovdal.

Crews will spend the next few days running the transmission line to the new antenna. Once that’s done, FOX21 will hope to be broadcasting under full strength again in the next week.