Deep Cuts Preparing to Open

A new barbershop is preparing to open in Duluth on Woodland Avenue.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new barbershop is preparing to open in Duluth on Woodland Avenue.

The barbershop will be available for short clipper cuts, fades, beard trips, shampoos, and even shoe shines.

One unique thing about the barbershop is that it will be open on Saturdays.

“It’s really exciting,” said Brandon Golding, the owner of the barbershop. “It’s kind of surreal honestly. It’s one of these things. I always wanted to be my own boss and as a booth renter, you kind of are your own boss. This is something a bit different where the shop can reflect your personality and I think that can attract people you are really going to connect with.”

The soft opening for the shop will be on Tuesday, August 18th while the grand opening will be on August 29th.