Former Bulldog Jade Miller Signs With ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays

Miller is the sixth UMD men's hockey player this off-season to sign a pro deal.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – Former UMD men’s hockey player Jade Miller has signed his first pro deal with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL.

The forward appeared in all 34 games in his COVID-shortened senior campaign, finishing with two goals and seven assists, including a career-high +9 rating. He wrapped up his career at +28, never ending a season in minus territory.

