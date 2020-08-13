Fruit Truck Stops In Duluth

The semi-truck full of fresh fruit from farms and orchards all across the upper Midwest.

Duluth, Minn. – The fruit truck made a stop in West Duluth on Thursday.

Today, the hot ticket items were plums, peaches and nectarines all of which are sold in bulk.

“It’s for canning or freezing. Nothing like something you’d buy a little bit of and have at home like you would in a grocery store,” Fruit Truck Customer, Ida Pajunen says.

To check out when the fruit truck will be delivering to our neck of the woods, click here: Fruit Truck