Grand Rapids Native Morgan Illikainen Named Interim Head Coach of Dartmouth Women’s Hockey Team

Illikainen has spent the past three seasons as an assistant for Big Green, following four seasons as a player.

HANOVER, N.H. – Former Grand Rapids-Greenway hockey star Morgan Illikainen has been named interim head coach for the Dartmouth women’s hockey team.

She takes over for former UMD assistant Laura Schuler who stepped down this week. Illikainen has spent the past three seasons as an assistant for Big Green, following four seasons as a player. She is the older sister of former UMD basketball standout Alex Illikainen.

As a player, she appeared in 112 games. Her most successful season was her final year, scoring four goals and tacking on seven assists for a career-high 11 points.