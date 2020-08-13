Lake County Encourages Mask Wearing

One Northland county is encouraging locals to wear masks by offering up a challenge.

LAKE COUNTY – One Northland county is encouraging locals to wear masks by offering up a challenge.

Lake County is hosting “We Care, Lake County Mask Up.”

Residents are encouraged to submit videos of themselves that are 30 seconds or less with a story of how and why you care to wear a mask.

The compilation of videos will be posted on the county’s Facebook page and website.

“We wanted to come up with a fun, lighthearted way to encourage especially younger people to wear masks and to show that they care to explain why they’re wearing their masks and how they’re trying to protect other people,” said BJ Kohlstedt, the emergency management director of Lake County.

For more information on how to submit the video, you can email the clips to vkm.comm@gmail.com or post the videos to the Lake County Facebook page, @LakeCountyMN, with the hashtags #LakeCountyMaskUp, #LakeCountyCares and #StopTheSpread.