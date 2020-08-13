Local Insurance Company Says Thank You To Customers

DULUTH, Minn. – a local insurance company gave thanks to its loyal customers.

The Patrick Shelton Insurance Agency hosted a customer appreciation event to show how much they value those they serve.

The first 15 customers at the event received free lunch from Tig’s Smok’n Pig BBQ.

There were also tons of giveaways and prize drawings.

“You have to show appreciation to them. I wouldn’t be doing this job if I didn’t have my customers. I just want to say thank you to all my customers,” Owner Pat Shelton.

The agency sells a wide range of insurance including auto, home, and life.