Local Preschool Looking For Help To Raise $50,000

More than $2,000 has already been raised through a Go Fund Me page.

DULUTH, Minn. – A Northland preschool is hoping to remain open to stay a reliable resource for parents as the need for childcare in the area continues to grow.

The school is now looking for help from the community to raise money to purchase the building they now use.

Lakeside Early Learning in Duluth hopes to raise $50,000 for a down payment.

The preschool was previously part of the St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

In April, the church decided to close the school for good.

A group of parents and faculty members created a non-profit board to run the school on their own.

The preschool is licensed to teach about one hundred students…

and if the doors are ever shut it could be problematic.

“To have that many children without preschool and childcare in a spot where there is already a childcare shortage would be really difficult for families, the community, and the city overall,” said Nichole Reed, director of Lakeside Early Learning.

The school’s deadline to make purchasing the building a reality is September 8th.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for those interested in donating.