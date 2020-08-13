Multiple Fire Crews Respond to Fire at Quad Cities Recycling

1/2 (courtesy: Facebook/Northland FireWire)

2/2 (courtesy: Facebook/Northland FireWire)

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Fire crews from the Virginia, Eveleth, and Mountain Iron fire departments responded to a fire at Quad City Recycling around 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

According to reports from the Northland FireWire, upon arrival fire crews found heavy smoke coming from a large garage at the facility located on County Road 921 in Virginia.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Crews from Gilbert, Fayal, and Hibbing fire departments also responded to the scene.

The FireWire says the extent of the damage is still being determined.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.