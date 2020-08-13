New Roundabout Proposed to Ease Traffic in East Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– There was a meeting to discuss plans for a new roundabout in Duluth Thursday night.

St. Louis County Public Works and the city of Duluth held a virtual conference to talk about the roundabout planned at the intersection of Glenwood Street, Snively Road, and Jean Duluth Road in east Duluth.

Currently, it’s an all-way stop that’s seen delays during certain times of the day. The roundabout is expected to be installed in 2022 and is expected to cost just under $2 million.