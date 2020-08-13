NSIC Cancels All Fall and Winter Competition Through End of Calendar Year

For UMD, this impacts football, volleyball, women's soccer and cross country, as well as the start of winter sports like men's and women's basketball and indoor track and field.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Board of Directors announced Thursday that all fall and winter sports have been cancelled through the end of the calendar year.

In a statement, the conference says that health and safety concerns prevailed in the league’s decision, adding that current recommendations for testing, exposure and quarantine made it difficult conduct a successful season. The NSIC also says it will look into exploring sports opportunities in the spring.

Bulldog Athletic Director Josh Berlo commented: “As with other COVID-19 related cancellations, Bulldog Athletics is deeply disappointed for our student athletes who will not have the opportunity to compete this Fall, but understands and respects the NSIC’s decision in the interest of campus, community and public health.”

Berlo added: “At this time we are focused on supporting our student athletes, helping them navigate the current challenges and making the most of the athletic activities (training, skill development, team meetings and practices) during the coming fall semester.”

Sr. Associate Athletic Director & Sr. Woman Administrator Karen Stromme stated “As a member of the working group that developed this measure I fully support the steps taken given the challenges of COVID-19 while also heartbroken for our student athletes. Regardless, we will make the best of the fall semester for our great Bulldog student athletes.”

