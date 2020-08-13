Official Signage Revealed for Swanson Fields

Organizers say they have two more signs that will be put up on the outfield fences in the near future.

DULUTH, Minn. – Some official signage was revealed at the Swanson Softball Fields outside of Wade Stadium.

The fields were named after longtime Denfeld softball coach Dick Swanson, who was on hand for the event. Swanson, who is currently battling cancer, had been coaching the Hunters for nearly three decades while racking up over 300 career wins.

“I guess you hang out long enough at softball fields, things happen. It’s a very nice gesture. Not something I’d ever ask for. Working with kids and teaching them a sport, it’s not much more fun than that,” said Swanson.

