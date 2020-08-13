Olmsted County Resident Crowned ‘Princess Kay of the Milky Way’

BYRON, Minnesota. – Despite this year’s cancellation of the Minnesota State Fair, there’s a new princess in the land of 10,000 lakes.

19-year-old Brenna Connelly, a college student from Byron Minnesota has been crowned the 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Connelly represents Minnesota’s Olmsted County.

The crowning took place on Wednesday night during a private ceremony that was streamed virtually.

The new Princess Kay will serve as the official ambassador for nearly 3,000 Minnesota dairy farm families.