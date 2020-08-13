Superior Home Damaged in Thursday Fire

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Fire Department says a house sustained about $17,500 in damages from a fire that broke out Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to reports of a house fire at 2002 Hammond Avenue around 12:48 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene they found smoke coming from the rear of the home.

All occupants were able to get out of the house safely.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room where it originated.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.