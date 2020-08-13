Update: Victim Sustained Non-Life Threatening Gunshot Wound From Central Hillside Shots Fired Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police confirmed Thursday morning that the victim taken to the Essentia ER on Wednesday with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was shot in connection to the shots fired incident on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a shots fired incident Wednesday afternoon in the Central Hillside neighborhood.

Police responded to the 100 Block of the West #4 alley around 12:00 p.m. and found evidence consistent with reports of shots fired in the area.

After arriving on the scene, police learned one person had sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The individual was taken to the Essentia ER for the non-life-threatening injury.

Police say they do not believe the shooting was a random act.

This remains an active investigation.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.