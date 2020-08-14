A New Ice Cream Shop Opens in Lincoln Park

Camp Creemee is open daily.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the midst of the global pandemic ice cream just might make life a little bit sweeter.

A new ice cream shop in Lincoln Park helping to add that extra sugar to life.

Camp Creemee, which resides inside wild state cider in Duluth, officially opened for business.

The Vermont-style soft serve offers a creamier texture than most traditional ice creams.

The sweet treat is available in a variety of flavors including Salted Maple.

As the pandemic creates impacts for everyone, the owner of the shop says it was a way to get their minds off the tough times.

“We joke that Camp Creemee is the best thing to happen to 2020. It’s hard to eat ice cream and be angry or upset. We think it’s a good thing to try right now when people are looking for good things,” said Co-owner Andy Ruhland.

Camp Creemee is open daily.