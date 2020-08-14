Blood Drive Tests for COVID-19 Antibodies

DULUTH, Minn. – The American Red Cross is encouraging those in the community to give blood, especially during these times.

One blood drive located inside of the Miller Hill Mall had several participants donating blood.

The Red Cross blood participants are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies in their bloodstream.

One donor we talked to said she’s just happy to give back.

“There’s been a big need especially during the beginning of the pandemic when all the blood drives got canceled because of mass gatherings,” said Britanny Markgren, a blood donor. “I feel super safe here, no big deal.”

Blood supplies are low and all blood types are needed. There is also a need for platelet donors.