Body Found Under Overpass in Lincoln Park Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say a body was discovered under an overpass in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 2100 West 1st Street around 10:50 a.m. on reports of a deceased person.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation.

There is no word on the cause of death at this time, but authorities say they do not believe it is suspicious in nature.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.